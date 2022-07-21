Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for September 2022 delivery was down 2.4 Yuan (about 35 U.S. cents) to close at 659.7 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 12 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 245,402 lots, with a turnover of about 162.37 billion yuan.