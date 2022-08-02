Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for September 2022 delivery was down 19 Yuan (about 2.82 U.S. Dollars) to close at 681 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 11 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 308,018 lots, with a turnover of about 205.84 billion yuan.