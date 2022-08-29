Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI,AUg 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2022 delivery was down 10.8 Yuan (about 1.6 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 729.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 228,570 lots, with a turnover of about 164.63 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.