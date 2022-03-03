Shanghai crude oil futures hit new high

SHANGHAI, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures reached a new high Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for April 2022 delivery was up 49.1 Yuan (about 7.75 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 663.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 14 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 319,533 lots, with a turnover of about 205.96 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.