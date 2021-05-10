Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for June 2021 delivery was up 2.34 Yuan (about 36 U.S. cents) to close at 381.76 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 234,110 lots, with a turnover of about 89.5 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.