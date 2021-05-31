UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 1.7 Yuan (about 27 U.S. cents) to close at 394.38 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 219,418 lots, with a turnover of about 86.28 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

