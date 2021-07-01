UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 4.38 Yuan (about 68 U.S. cents) to close at 371.78 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 168,222 lots, with a turnover of about 62.14 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

