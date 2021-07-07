UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 1.94 Yuan (about 30 U.S. cents) to close at 377.3 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for six listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 198,280 lots, with a turnover of nearly 74.8 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

