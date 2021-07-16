Shanghai gold futures close higher

UrduPoint.com
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 0.14 Yuan (about 2 U.S. cents) to close at 381.48 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 127,639 lots, with a turnover of about 48.68 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

