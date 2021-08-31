UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 0.94 Yuan (about 15 U.S. cents) to close at 378.84 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 129,930 lots, with a turnover of about 49.23 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange January December Gold Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘Sail Safely’ initiative ..

9 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to review Peshawar Revival Plan

CM chairs meeting to review Peshawar Revival Plan

1 minute ago
 Doctor calls for science-based approach for tracin ..

Doctor calls for science-based approach for tracing COVID-19 origins

1 minute ago
 Estonian National Museum Head Karis Elected as Pre ..

Estonian National Museum Head Karis Elected as President - Parliament

1 minute ago
 Australia Will Need Centuries to Reach Goal of Pla ..

Australia Will Need Centuries to Reach Goal of Planting 1Bln Trees - Senator

1 minute ago
 US Embassy to Belarus Reduces Staff at Minsk's Req ..

US Embassy to Belarus Reduces Staff at Minsk's Request

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.