Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 0.94 Yuan (about 15 U.S. cents) to close at 378.84 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 129,930 lots, with a turnover of about 49.23 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.