Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 0.76 Yuan (about 12 U.S. cents) to close at 370.14 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 263,260 lots, with a turnover of about 97.90 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.