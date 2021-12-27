UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for February 2022 delivery was up 0.6 Yuan (about 9 U.S. cents) to close at 373.44 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 78,103 lots, with a turnover of about 29.2 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange January February Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts abo ..

Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts about PM Imran Khan’s future

12 minutes ago
 Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

45 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees ..

Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministr ..

47 minutes ago
 National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conferenc ..

National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conference on Wednesday

47 minutes ago
 China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with E ..

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with EU in Jan.-Nov.

48 minutes ago
 PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated ..

PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated milk

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.