Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:40 PM
SHANGHAI, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
The most active gold contract for February 2022 delivery was up 0.6 Yuan (about 9 U.S. cents) to close at 373.44 yuan a gram.
The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 78,103 lots, with a turnover of about 29.2 billion yuan.