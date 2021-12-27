Shanghai gold futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for February 2022 delivery was up 0.6 Yuan (about 9 U.S. cents) to close at 373.44 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 78,103 lots, with a turnover of about 29.2 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.