Shanghai gold futures close lower

SHANGHAI, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 5.56 Yuan (about 87 U.S. cents) to close at 389.98 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for 8 listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 258,270 lots, with a turnover of about 101.42 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008