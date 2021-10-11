UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Shanghai gold futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 1.54 Yuan (about 24 U.S. cents) to close at 366.16 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 194,127 lots, with a turnover of about 71.68 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai Futures Exchange January December Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &# ..

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &#039;Massar&#039; project, wort ..

7 minutes ago
 President issues Decree appointing Director-Genera ..

President issues Decree appointing Director-General of UAE Space Agency

7 minutes ago
 Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Desta ..

Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Destabilization at New Historic Sta ..

34 minutes ago
 EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical W ..

EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical Weapons Until October 16, 2022

42 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel Friday

52 minutes ago
 Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.