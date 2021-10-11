Shanghai gold futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 1.54 Yuan (about 24 U.S. cents) to close at 366.16 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 194,127 lots, with a turnover of about 71.68 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.