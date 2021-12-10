UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Gold Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for February 2022 delivery was down 1.1 Yuan (about 17 U.S. cents) to close at 365.62 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 189,307 lots, with a turnover of about 69.6 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.

