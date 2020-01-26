Shanghai halts long-distance bus services over contagion fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Shanghai's government said on Sunday it was suspending all long-distance bus services into or out of the city, as authorities around China scrambled to block the spread of a deadly new virus.

The measure announced by the financial hub's transportation commission goes into effect immediately and comes after the capital Beijing, two other northern cities, and the eastern province of Shandong announced similar moves.