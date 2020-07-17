Shanghai, Hong Kong open up after steep losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Shanghai stocks ticked up at the open Friday on bargain-buying following the previous day's painful rout, while Hong Kong was also in positive territory.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.

13 percent, or 4.30 points, to 3,214.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.21 points to 2,144.03.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.69 percent, or 171.37 points, to 25,142.06.