UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Int'l Violin Competition To Hold Finals Online In August

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Shanghai int'l violin competition to hold finals online in August

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The third Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition will hold an online concert for the finals in August, the organizers announced Thursday.

According to the plan, the six finalists will not be rated through competition. Instead, from August 26 to 28, they will jointly perform at a concert online in six different cities.

Each of the finalists will be provided with a bonus of 20,000 U.S. Dollars for their further study and career development.

"The competition is not only for the sake of competition, but to provide an international platform for the career development of young musicians. The 13 judges are proud of this innovative final plan, which confirms that China is setting new standards for international music competitions," said Yu Long, head of the organizing committee.

Related Topics

Music China Young Shanghai August From

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

12 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

3 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.