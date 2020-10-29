Shanghai launches unmanned aviation pilot zone

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A pilot zone for the application of unmanned civil aviation was launched in Shanghai's East China UAV Base on Wednesday, according to the administration committee of Shanghai Jinshan Industrial Zone.

The base will now be dedicated to the research of UAV airworthiness certification and low-altitude intelligent transportation between islands.

The pilot zone will help obtain flight data, provide inspection and testing support for civil aviation, and explore the use of drones in transporting express mails, fresh foods and other high value-added products in the Yangtze River Delta to further improve delivery efficiency, the committee said.

East China UAV Base was officially inaugurated in Jinshan on Aug. 30, 2018, and it has so far attracted 23 UAV companies to settle in. The base has airspace of 58 square km over land and 200 square km above the sea.