UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Launches Unmanned Aviation Pilot Zone

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Shanghai launches unmanned aviation pilot zone

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A pilot zone for the application of unmanned civil aviation was launched in Shanghai's East China UAV Base on Wednesday, according to the administration committee of Shanghai Jinshan Industrial Zone.

The base will now be dedicated to the research of UAV airworthiness certification and low-altitude intelligent transportation between islands.

The pilot zone will help obtain flight data, provide inspection and testing support for civil aviation, and explore the use of drones in transporting express mails, fresh foods and other high value-added products in the Yangtze River Delta to further improve delivery efficiency, the committee said.

East China UAV Base was officially inaugurated in Jinshan on Aug. 30, 2018, and it has so far attracted 23 UAV companies to settle in. The base has airspace of 58 square km over land and 200 square km above the sea.

Related Topics

China Shanghai 2018

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

4 minutes ago

COAS calls on PM Imran Khan

27 minutes ago

DC for making anti polio campaign successful

27 minutes ago

Media Report 3 Dead in Nice Knife Attack, One Woma ..

27 minutes ago

Inter district hockey tourney in Dec: Commissioner ..

27 minutes ago

Thai opposition figure charged over illegal protes ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.