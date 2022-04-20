Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,494 confirmed, 16,407 asymptomatic

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported 2,494 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16,407 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, seven deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai. Two of the deceased suffered from advanced lung cancer and other illnesses while five others had serious underlying health conditions such as coronary heart disease and diabetes, the commission told a press conference Wednesday.

The commission also said the spread of the epidemic in communities has been effectively contained. The districts of Jinshan and Chongming have cut off all COVID-19 transmission chains in communities.

The number of subdistricts and towns reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day has dropped for three consecutive days, according to the commission.

As of Tuesday midnight, the city had 52 COVID-19 patients in severe condition receiving treatment in designated hospitals.