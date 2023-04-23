Shanghai Port, Changchun Yatai win again in Chinese Super League

HAIKOU, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) --:Shanghai Port and Changchun Yatai both tasted their second consecutive wins after overcoming Shenzhen and Dalian Pro respectively in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.

Shanghai opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Jiang Guangtai netted with a close-range follow-up shot from a corner, but blotted his copybook by being sent off in the 53rd minute for a reckless tackle.

Despite being down to ten men, Shanghai striker Markus Pink blasted a shot into the far corner just three minutes later to double Shanghai's lead.

On 63 minutes, Jiang Zhipeng pulled one back for Shenzhen, before his teammate Frank Acheampong equalized with a header in the 84th minute.