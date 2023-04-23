UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Port, Changchun Yatai Win Again In Chinese Super League

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shanghai Port, Changchun Yatai win again in Chinese Super League

HAIKOU, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) --:Shanghai Port and Changchun Yatai both tasted their second consecutive wins after overcoming Shenzhen and Dalian Pro respectively in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.

Shanghai opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Jiang Guangtai netted with a close-range follow-up shot from a corner, but blotted his copybook by being sent off in the 53rd minute for a reckless tackle.

Despite being down to ten men, Shanghai striker Markus Pink blasted a shot into the far corner just three minutes later to double Shanghai's lead.

On 63 minutes, Jiang Zhipeng pulled one back for Shenzhen, before his teammate Frank Acheampong equalized with a header in the 84th minute.

Related Topics

China Dalian Shenzhen Changchun Shanghai Lead From

Recent Stories

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan ..

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan Batu

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

12 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

13 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.