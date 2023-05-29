UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Records Hottest May Day In 100 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Shanghai recorded its hottest May day in 100 years on Monday, the city's meteorological service announced, shattering the previous high by a full degree.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with many countries experiencing deadly heatwaves and temperatures hitting records across Southeast and South Asia in recent weeks.

"At 13:09, the temperature at Xujiahui station hit 36.1 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking a 100-year-old record for the highest temperature in May," a post on the service's official Weibo account read, referring to a metro station in the centre of China's largest city.

The temperature at the bustling station climbed even higher to 36.7C (98F) later in the afternoon, Shanghai's meteorological service said.

That put it a full degree above the old record, 35.7C, which has been recorded four times previously, in 1876, 1903, 1915 and 2018, according to the weather service.

Shanghai residents sweltered under the early-afternoon sun, with some apps showing a "feels like" temperature estimate of more than 40C (104F).

"I headed out at noon to pick up a delivery, and got a headache after coming back," read one post from Shanghai on Weibo.

Another said: "I almost got heatstroke, it's really hot enough to explode."

