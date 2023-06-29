Open Menu

Shanghai Records Rare High Temperatures Amid Rainy Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Shanghai records rare high temperatures amid rainy season

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai has so far issued four yellow alerts for high temperatures this year, though it has entered the annual rainy season, known as "plum rain season" in China.

On Thursday morning, the city's major meteorological observatory issued this year's fourth yellow alert for high temperatures, the third-highest alert in China's four-tier color-coded weather warning system. Shanghai is experiencing a rapid temperature rise and is expected to encounter a maximum daily temperature of over 35 degrees Celcius.

On June 17, Shanghai entered the annual plum rain season earlier than usual. After two rounds of heavy rainfalls, the city began undergoing a temperature rise.

On Wednesday, Xujiahui weather station in the city proper reported that its maximum temperature reached 35.8 degrees Celcius, making it Shanghai's second high-temperature day this year.

Usually, it is rare to see such high-temperature days during the city's rainy season in summer. However, Shanghai has recorded more and more hot days since the late 1980s. Over the past decade, it experiences about two high-temperature days every plum rain season on average, said the city's weather authorities.

The good news is that Shanghai will still be affected by the rainy season, as starting from Thursday, the city will go through a two-day strong convective weather, with lightning, thunderstorms, and even hail in some parts.

Related Topics

Weather China Alert Shanghai Hail June From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

1 hour ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

16 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

18 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

18 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous