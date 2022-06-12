Shanghai reports 1 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic local COVID cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) --:Shanghai reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and four local asymptomatic carriers from midnight to 5 p.m. Sunday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference.

All five have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment and observation, said the health commission, adding that epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, 78 close contacts and 180 sub-close contacts of the cases have been traced for quarantine.

The municipal anti-epidemic headquarters said five areas related to the infections h