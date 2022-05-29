- Home
Shanghai Reports 29 Confirmed, 93 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:China's Shanghai reported 29 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 93 local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
