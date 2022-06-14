Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 14 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Babar Azam aims to win the upcoming World Cups (T20 and ODI) with Pakistan

US Ambassador Donald Blome hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market

FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022