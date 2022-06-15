- Home
Shanghai Reports 3 Confirmed, 14 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 09:40 AM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 14 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.
