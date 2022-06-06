UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Reports 4 Confirmed, 4 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Shanghai reports 4 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported four confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

