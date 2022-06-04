UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Reports 5 Confirmed, 9 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Shanghai reports 5 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and nine local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

Related Topics

Shanghai

Recent Stories

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

10 minutes ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

26 minutes ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees ..

Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees medicine into ashes

1 hour ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.