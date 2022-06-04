- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Shanghai Reports 5 Confirmed, 9 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM
SHANGHAI, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and nine local asymptomatic cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation
Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees medicine into ashes
Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
304 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland58 seconds ago
-
PTI govt miserable failed to complete any project in Gwadar: PM1 minute ago
-
Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-14 mission meet press11 minutes ago
-
China's State Grid to invest over 500 bln yuan in power grid projects in 202211 minutes ago
-
Chinese mainland reports 21 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases21 minutes ago
-
1st batch of Chinese emergency humanitarian medicine aid arrives in Sri Lanka21 minutes ago
-
More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC31 minutes ago
-
Hainan Airlines to resume Shenzhen-Vancouver service31 minutes ago
-
India records 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths41 minutes ago
-
S.Korea reports 12,048 new COVID-19 cases41 minutes ago
-
Malaysia reports 1,844 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death41 minutes ago
-
AU chair Sall aims to shake up African relations with the West2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.