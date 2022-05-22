- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Shanghai Reports 52 Confirmed, 570 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) --:China's Shanghai reported 52 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 570 local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022
Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services
Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..
Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam
Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Malaysia reports 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths2 minutes ago
-
S.Korea reports 19,298 new COVID-19 cases2 minutes ago
-
India records 2,226 new COVID-19 cases, 65 more deaths2 minutes ago
-
6.3-magnitude quake hits south of the Fiji Islands: USGS2 minutes ago
-
Kenya launches strategy to guide tourism recovery2 minutes ago
-
Tourist plane crashes in SE France, 5 dead2 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific table1 hour ago
-
Nearly 5,000 residents in Beijing's Chaoyang district transferred for 7-day centralized quarantine1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: Super Rugby Pacific results1 hour ago
-
'God before war': Moral dilemmas at frontline Ukrainian church2 hours ago
-
PM-elect vows to repair Australia's image overseas2 hours ago
-
Pakistani mangoes set to hit Chinese markets next week2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.