Shanghai Reports 8 Confirmed, 8 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM
SHANGHAI, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and eight local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.
