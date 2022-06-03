UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Reports 8 Confirmed, 8 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SHANGHAI, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and eight local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

