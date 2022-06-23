- Home
Shanghai Reports 9 Confirmed Local COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported nine confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and zero local asymptomatic case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.
