Shanghai Reports First Covid Deaths Since Start Of Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :China said Monday that just three people have died from Covid-19 in Shanghai since a gruelling lockdown began last month, despite recording hundreds of thousands of cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the eastern megacity.

Authorities said the first deaths from China's biggest outbreak since the virus wave in Wuhan over two years ago were three elderly people aged 89 to 91, all of whom had underlying health issues.

Beijing insists that its zero-Covid policy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines has curbed fatalities and avoided the public health crises that have engulfed much of the rest of the world.

