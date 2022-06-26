- Home
Shanghai Reports No Confirmed Local COVID-19 Cases On Saturday
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) --:China's Shanghai reported no locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases or local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
