UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Reports Seven More Covid Deaths Since Start Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Shanghai reports seven more Covid deaths since start of lockdown

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday, after hundreds of thousands of cases in the metropolis during a weeks-long lockdown.

City authorities revealed the first deaths of this outbreak on Monday, with Tuesday's fatalities bringing the official toll to just 10, even as the virus continues to spread.

Beijing insists its zero-Covid policy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines has averted fatalities and the public health crises that have engulfed much of the rest of the world.

But some have cast doubt on official figures in a nation where the vast elderly population has a low vaccination rate.

By comparison, Hong Kong -- which also has a high number of unvaccinated elderly -- has tallied nearly 9,000 deaths among 1.18 million Covid-19 cases since the Omicron variant surged there in January.

Unverified social media posts have claimed Shanghai's deaths are going unreported, but the messages have been quickly scrubbed from the internet.

Shanghai health officials said Sunday that less than two-thirds of residents over 60 had received two Covid jabs and under 40 percent had received a booster.

The seven newly reported deaths were all unvaccinated patients, city health official Wu Qianyu told a press conference on Tuesday.

They were aged between 60 and 101, and suffered from underlying conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, according to the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.

The patients "became severely ill after admission to hospital, and died after ineffective rescue efforts, with the direct cause of death being underlying diseases", the commission said.

Shanghai logged more than 20,000 new and mostly asymptomatic Covid cases Tuesday, defying officials' efforts to stamp out the infection.

Many of the city's 25 million residents have been confined to their homes since March, with some flooding social media with complaints of food shortages, spartan quarantine conditions and heavy-handed enforcement.

Protest footage has circulated faster than government censors can delete it.

The country's zero-tolerance approach to Covid had largely slowed new cases to a trickle after the virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

But officials have scrambled in recent weeks to contain an outbreak spanning multiple regions, largely driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

By one estimate on Monday, around 350 million people in at least 44 cities are currently under some form of lockdown in China.

Related Topics

Internet World China Social Media Died Wuhan Shanghai Hong Kong January March Sunday 2019 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication ..

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

10 hours ago
 2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attac ..

2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attack

10 hours ago
 US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in ..

US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in 2022 - Research Group

10 hours ago
 Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - ..

Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - Presidency

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.