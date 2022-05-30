- Home
Shanghai Reports Six Confirmed, 61 Asymptomatic Local COVID-19 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :China's Shanghai reported six confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 61 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.
