Shanghai reports three local COVID-19 infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Shanghai reported two locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic carrier from midnight to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference.

All the three infections were detected during a community screening, and the patients have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment or observation, said the health commission.

Epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 151 close contacts and 435 sub-close contacts of the cases have been traced for quarantine.

The three areas connected to the infections have been classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, according to the municipal anti-epidemic headquarters.