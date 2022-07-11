Shanghai reports three new local COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Shanghai reported one confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case and two local asymptomatic cases between midnight Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, the municipal health commission told a press conference.

All of the cases were detected within community screening, and the three individuals have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment or observation.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 104 close contacts and 194 sub-close contacts of the cases have been identified and placed in quarantine.