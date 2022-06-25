UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Reports Zero Covid Cases For First Time In Months

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :China reported zero new Covid-19 infections in Shanghai for the first time since March on Saturday, as the country's latest outbreak subsides after months of lockdowns and other restrictions.

China is the last major economy committed to a zero-Covid strategy, stamping out all infections with a combination of targeted lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantine periods.

The economic hub of Shanghai was forced into a months-long lockdown during a Covid surge this spring driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, while the capital Beijing shuttered schools and offices for weeks over a separate outbreak.

