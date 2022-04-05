Shanghai screens nearly 25 mln residents for COVID-19 in one day

SHANGHAI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Shanghai on Monday finished the basic collection of samples for nucleic acid testing from its nearly 25 million residents in the city's latest effort to cut off transmission in communities and contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence, local authorities said on Monday night.

"With the active cooperation of the local residents, the city finished the latest round of nucleic acid sampling work on April 4," the office of the Shanghai municipal leading group for COVID-19 prevention and control said in a statement.

Shanghai conducted the citywide nucleic acid testing on Monday after a mass antigen testing on Sunday.

The city has been placed under temporary closed-off management after surging COVID-19 infections were logged in recent days.

Further work, including testing, multiple checks, the transportation of positive cases, and the analysis and assessment of the COVID-19 situation, will be carried out in an orderly manner, according to the statement.

After all work is completed, follow-up control measures will be released based on relevant national regulations and the results of the mass screening.