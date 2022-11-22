UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Sees Foreign Trade Rise 5.3 Pct In Jan-Oct

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Shanghai sees foreign trade rise 5.3 pct in Jan-Oct

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) --:Shanghai saw its foreign trade value grow by 5.3 percent year on year to 3.46 trillion Yuan (about 483 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, local customs said Tuesday.

Of the total, Shanghai's exports reached 1.41 trillion yuan, up 12.5 percent, while its imports grew 0.9 percent to hit 2.

05 trillion yuan in the January-October period. The municipality's trade volume during the period accounted for about 10 percent of China's total, Shanghai customs said.

Shanghai's foreign-funded enterprises contributed 61.2 percent of its foreign trade value, while imports and exports of its private sector gained 13.6 percent year on year to become the city's important growth engine for foreign trade.

Related Topics

Exports China Shanghai Billion

Recent Stories

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

41 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

1 hour ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

2 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

2 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.