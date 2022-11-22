Shanghai sees foreign trade rise 5.3 pct in Jan-Oct

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) --:Shanghai saw its foreign trade value grow by 5.3 percent year on year to 3.46 trillion Yuan (about 483 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, local customs said Tuesday.

Of the total, Shanghai's exports reached 1.41 trillion yuan, up 12.5 percent, while its imports grew 0.9 percent to hit 2.

05 trillion yuan in the January-October period. The municipality's trade volume during the period accounted for about 10 percent of China's total, Shanghai customs said.

Shanghai's foreign-funded enterprises contributed 61.2 percent of its foreign trade value, while imports and exports of its private sector gained 13.6 percent year on year to become the city's important growth engine for foreign trade.