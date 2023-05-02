UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Sees Strong Exports Of New Energy Products In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shanghai sees strong exports of new energy products in Q1

SHANGHAI,May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Exports of new energy products, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, handled by the Shanghai Customs posted strong growth in the first quarter of 2023, the customs said on Tuesday.

From January to March, 147,000 electric automobiles were exported, with a value of 33.88 billion Yuan (about 4.89 billion U.S. Dollars), up 34.9 percent and 77.6 percent, respectively, over the same period last year.

Exports of lithium-ion batteries and solar cells rose 133.5 percent and 27 percent year on year to 35.

02 billion yuan and 35 billion yuan, respectively.

The strong performance of exports reflects the optimization of the export commodity structure in Shanghai and the active participation of related "Made in China" commodities in the global energy demand transformation. Exports of new energy vehicles is becoming a new driving force for auto exports in the Yangtze River Delta region, which will affect the layout of Chinese automobiles in the global industry chain and bring new opportunities for Sino-foreign cooperations, according to the Shanghai Customs.

Related Topics

Exports China Vehicles Shanghai Same January March Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two se ..

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

2 hours ago
 Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

4 hours ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.