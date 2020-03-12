UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Skyscrapers' Viewing Platforms Re-open As Virus Eases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Shanghai skyscrapers' viewing platforms re-open as virus eases

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :High-profile fixtures of Shanghai's skyline began to re-open Thursday on a limited basis in a sign of confidence that the coronavirus was being tamed in the Chinese financial centre.

The 632-metre (2,073-foot) Shanghai Tower -- the world's second-tallest building -- and the futuristic Oriental Pearl Tower Radio and Television Tower were among skyscrapers to announce viewing platforms and other public areas had opened again, subject to various restrictions.

The Shanghai Museum said it was re-opening on Friday but would cap daily visitors at 2,000.

Chinese media reports said a number of other tourist sites also were gradually opening their doors again.

Shanghai, along with the rest of the country, had shut down virtually all public gathering places for weeks as China imposed sweeping restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

But new infections have fallen sharply in China in recent weeks, dropping to nil in Shanghai aside from scattered cases of infected travellers arriving in the city from hard-hit Italy.

As the rest of the world reels, China's government has sought to trumpet its containment success, with President Xi Jinping saying on Tuesday during a visit to the epicentre city of Wuhan that the epidemic had been "basically curbed" there.

Shanghai Disney on Monday reopened its shopping and entertainment Disneytown zone, plus a park and hotel in the same complex, in the "first step of a phased reopening".

The main Disneyland theme park, however, remains closed for now.

Shanghai's normally bustling streets resembled a ghost town for weeks at the height of the shutdowns. The city remains subdued but road and pedestrian traffic have steadily increased in recent days.

Related Topics

World China Hotel Visit Road Traffic Wuhan Shanghai Same Italy Media TV All From Government Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

9 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

10 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.