UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Stocks Close Slightly Lower

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Shanghai stocks close slightly lower

Shanghai, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Shares in mainland Chinese markets finished with losses Thursday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia, as traders track rising virus cases around the world that are forcing some governments to reimpose lockdown measures.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 percent, or 2.42 points, to 3,588.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 0.97 percent, or 23.99 points, to 2,442.26.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Market Asia

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

16 minutes ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

1 hour ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.