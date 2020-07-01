Shanghai stocks edge up at open

Shanghai, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Shanghai stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday as investors track developments in the spread of coronavirus around the world and at home after a fresh outbreak around Beijing.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.

22 percent, or 6.51 points, to 2,991.18 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.28 percent, or 5.43 points, to 1,980.95.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.