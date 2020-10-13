Shanghai stocks finish flat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Shanghai stocks ended marginally higher Tuesday following a strong rally the day before, with data showing a surge in Chinese imports helping pare morning losses.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 1.28 points to 3,359.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.65 percent, or 14.83 points, to 2,304.19.

Hong Kong was closed because of a typhoon in the city.