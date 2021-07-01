UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Stocks Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Shanghai stocks open higher

Shanghai, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Shares rose in mainland Chinese markets on Thursday as investors keep tabs on the spread of the highly contagious Delta virus variant, which is spreading quickly in parts of the world forcing some governments to impose new lockdowns.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 percent, or 9.35 points, to 3,600.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.23 percent, or 5.55 points, to 2,471.79.

Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Market

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

7 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

7 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

8 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

8 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

8 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.