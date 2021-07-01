Shanghai stocks open higher

Shanghai, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Shares rose in mainland Chinese markets on Thursday as investors keep tabs on the spread of the highly contagious Delta virus variant, which is spreading quickly in parts of the world forcing some governments to impose new lockdowns.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 percent, or 9.35 points, to 3,600.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.23 percent, or 5.55 points, to 2,471.79.

Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday.