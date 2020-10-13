UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Stocks Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Shanghai stocks open lower

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Shares in mainland China started Tuesday with slight losses following the previous day's strong rally, while Hong Kong trading was cancelled in the morning as a typhoon forced the closure of businesses in the city.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent, or 5.34 points, to 3,353.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.18 percent, or 4.18 points, to 2,285.17.

