UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai Stocks Open With Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Shanghai stocks open with losses

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Shares in Shanghai opened slightly lower Wednesday after four days of rises, while Hong Kong trading was cancelled in the morning session owing to a strong typhoon in the city.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 6.52 points, to 3,444.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also eased 0.19 percent, or 4.26 points, to 2,294.19.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

Recent Stories

FIFA: new dates for teams to reduce delays

6 hours ago

ADIHEX’s 18th edition to be extended to seven-da ..

7 hours ago

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

8 hours ago

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to A ..

8 hours ago

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

9 hours ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.