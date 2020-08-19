Shanghai stocks open with losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Shares in Shanghai opened slightly lower Wednesday after four days of rises, while Hong Kong trading was cancelled in the morning session owing to a strong typhoon in the city.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 6.52 points, to 3,444.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also eased 0.19 percent, or 4.26 points, to 2,294.19.