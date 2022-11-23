UrduPoint.com

Shanghai To Build National Climate Observatory

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Shanghai will build a national climate observatory by 2025, according to a report in the China Science Daily newspaper on Wednesday.

The construction of the climate observatory was approved by the China Meteorological Administration.

It will feature a multi-layered climate observation system for megacities to provide a continuous, all-weather and high-resolution climate service.

The observatory will focus on the main meteorological problems of megacities along estuary areas under the influence of strong human activities, the Shanghai Meteorological Service announced.

he observatory is expected to support natural disaster prevention and alleviation, contribute to coping with climate change and assist the country's efforts to achieve its carbon peak and neutrality goals, the newspaper reported.

